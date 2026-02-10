Jack Harlow Reveals Release Date For New Album "Monica"

It's been several months since fans have heard new music from Jack Harlow. Fortunately, however, it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Today (February 10), the hitmaker took to Instagram to announce his fourth studio album, Monica. The project is slated for release on his birthday, March 13. Needless to say, supporters can't wait, and they're making their feelings known in his comments section.

"I WAITED SO LONG OMG," one commenter claims. "THANK THE LORDDDDDDD," another writes. Someone else simply says, "AHHHHHH 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩."

Monica will follow Harlow's third studio album, Jackman, which dropped in April of 2023. It will also follow his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which boasts features from the likes of Drake, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and more.

At the time of writing, no features for Monica have been revealed.

Jack Harlow Zane Lowe Interview

Harlow hasn't shared many details about Monica at the time of writing, though during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music last March, he delivered an update on the album. He admitted that it was taking longer than usual to complete, but that it wasn't much of a problem for him.

“That is a big question,” he said when asked where the album is. “I ask myself this all the time. Where is the album.”

"It's in process," he continued. "I'm trying to transcend, you know? I wanna do something I've never done and I'm just slowly starting to accept that maybe it's going to take me longer."