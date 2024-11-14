Jack Harlow Reveals Unexpected Pick For Favorite Rap Group Of All Time

Nobody saw this coming.

Jack Harlow loves hip hop. It's become easy to pile on the "First Class" rapper for his pop-friendly approach, but he has spoken at length about the artists he listened to growing up and the passion he has for the genre. Jackman, his last album, was a testament to this. It should then come as no surprise that he would be willing to talk hip hop via social media. Jack Harlow played ten questions on Instagram on November 13, and one fan inquired about his favorite hip hop group. His answer was not at all what we expected.

The question had some easy candidates build in as potential answers. "Most legendary rap group," the fan asked. "Between Wu-Tang, Dipset and A$AP Mob? Can only pick one." Jack Harlow responded with a very concise and very surprising answer. He posted a photo of YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir and wrote back: "Try again." There you have it. Jack Harlow's favorite rap group is YBN, which ran from 2014-2020 and released only one collaborative album. You'd be hard-pressed to find a hip hop fan who would put the YNB crew in the same company as say, Wu-Tang Clan or A$AP Mob, but we have to hand it to Jack Harlow for taking a left turn.

Jack Harlow Worked With Cordae On A 2021 Remix

Jack Harlow has never worked with Nahmir, but he has gotten on a record with Cordae. In fact, he was able to rap alongside Cordae and a mutual hero of theirs, Eminem on the remix to "Killer." Harlow gushed about the opportunity to collaborate with such notable talents during a 2021 interview with Billboard. "He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get," Harlow said regarding Em. "Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, 'You're that.'"

Jack Harlow's endorsement could not have come at a better time for Cordae. The former YBN member is dropping his third studio album, The Crossroads, on November 15. The album will feature several rappers that Harlow has collaborated with in the past, including Lil Wayne and Kanye West. Cordae recently made headlines for asserting that he doesn't "give one f*ck" about first week album sales, as well. Harlow, on the other hand, claimed that he has some "special sh*t" on the way during a recent Brooklyn concert.