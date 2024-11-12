Cordae Reveals Incredible Guest Features For "Crossroads" Album

He's not playing around.

Cordae is not messing around. The rapper has a solid resume thanks to albums like The Lost Boy and From a Bird's Eye View, but he seems poised for a breakthrough. He's been dropping some of his best music to date in 2024 in preparation for his upcoming album, Crossroads. The rapper has been hard at work on the album since 2022, which is set to be a direct sequel to From a Bird's Eye View. It's been a long wait, but Cordae has finally dropped the tracklist and guest features for Crossroads. And one look proves this thing will be worth the wait.

Crossroads boasts 16 tracks, which will make it his longest album to date. The rapper has hinted at a nostalgic theme running through the album, based on buzz singles like "Summer Drop" and "Saturday Mornings." Both of these songs are present on the tracklist, and boast stunner guest appearances from Anderson .Paak and Lil Wayne. The latter has heaped praise upon Cordae in the past, and been cited as one of Cordae's biggest influences. As a result, Weezy will also be featured on the song "Back on the Road."

Cordae Will Collab With Idols Like Weezy And Ye

Cordae tapped some of his generational peers for Crossroads. Jordan Ward and Ravyn Lenae both appear on the song "Don't Walk Away," which is poised to be an R&B stunner given the talent on hand. Joey Badass will also drop by for inevitable bar-fest that will be "Syrup Sandwiches." The rest of the album, however, will feature rappers that Cordae grew up listening to. In addition to two Weezy guest spots, Crossroads will boast appearances from Juicy J and Kanye West. Juicy J will drop by for "Neva Seen It," while West is set to rap on "No Bad News."