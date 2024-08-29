Cordae And Anderson .Paak Take Us On A Ride In "Summer Drop" Music Video

These two just don't miss.

Cordae and Anderson .Paak don't get enough credit. Every song these two make together is a heater, and their latest, "Summer Drop," is proof. We already did a rundown on the song itself, but the duo have dropped a music video to accompany it. Unsurprisingly, it is also great. Cordae and Anderson .Paak tap into the laid back vibe of the J. Cole instrumental by riding around a neighborhood with the windows down. The duo appear to be having a blast, and honestly, the energy is infectious.

Cordae is going for a very particular aesthetic on his upcoming album. "Saturday Mornings," his last song with Lil Wayne, and "Summer Drop," both evoke a 90s nostalgia. The way each set up is shot to evoke an old school music video, the switches to grainy black-and-white. Cordae is bringing back the rap music of his youth, but putting his own spin on it. There's nothing kitschy or annoyingly retro about the "Summer Drop" video. It tips its cap to the summer anthems of the past while still having enough of a modern feel to connect with fans in 2024.

Read More: Cordae Has Fans In Stitches With This Rod Wave Bar

Cordae Evokes His 90s Childhood In New Video

A big part of why the balance works is the on screen chemistry between Cordae and Anderson .Paak. In their body language and their reference points, the duo evoke groups like De La Soul and DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Even the title of Cordae's upcoming album, The Crossroads, evokes Bone Thugs. The rapper is clearly feeling wistful, and it manifests in his lyrics. "I saved up the whole summer, that's how I got school clothes," he raps. "I bought some Puma's and some fake chains, that was fools gold.

"My n**ga, what you know about those hot summers? No air condition."