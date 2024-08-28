Cordae & Anderson .Paak Recount Their Childhoods Before Rap Over J. Cole-Produced "Summer Drop"

Cordae is 2/2 on "The Crossroads" singles.

Cordae is someone who has so much talent, but in that same breath does not have the most consistent full-length projects. Well, he might prove those skeptics wrong when the former YBN crew mate puts out his third studio album, The Crossroads. At the time of writing, the Maryland MC does not have a release date in mind for it, but it is coming very soon. So far, we know for sure of one song that will be on the record, and that is the stupendous "Saturday Mornings" which features Lil Wayne. Now, though, Cordae is bringing out the second sure-fire inclusion, "Summer Drop".

This cut sees Cordae working with now-frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak, as well as J. Cole. For those hoping for a rapping performance, you are going to be let down some. He plays more of a background role, as he is credited as a producer here. However, that's not necessarily a disappointment because Cole is one heck of an underrated producer. Him, along with Kelsey Gonzalez, lay down another soulful instrumental with constant rushes of horns and a punchy and glitchy boom bap drum pattern. Both .Paak and Cordae are getting nostalgic and personal on "Summer Drop", recounting their respective childhoods before raking in the big bucks as rap superstars. Check out the incredible single below.

"Summer Drop" - Cordae & Anderson .Paak

Quotable Lyrics:

I saved up the whole summer, that's how I got school clothes

I bought some Puma's and some fake chains, that was fools gold

My n****, what you know about those hot summers? No air condition

My n****s got rare ambition, but pain and paired division (When the summer dropped)

I done lost so many homies, in summers I cherish livin'

Nobody care to listen, they suffer from their decision (When the summer dropped)