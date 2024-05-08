Slum Village, Earlly Mac, & Cordae Are "So Superb" Together

Detroit rap group Slum Village deserves a lot of credit for still going strong all these later. We say this because after 9 long years without a new album, they have made quite a triumphant return. This past weekend, they came through with an exhilarating fusion of jazz, disco, and rap called F.U.N. Of course, the late great J Dilla is not around for this incredible release, but just know that he would be thrilled to be a part of this. T3 and rapper/producer Young RJ did an incredible job with this offering, and it is going to remain in rotation throughout the year for us.

In the press release, T3 explained where the inspiration for this project stemmed from. "[It] began with collecting old Disco records." Additionally, RJ felt like some sort of reset was in order. "[We] wanted to just try something new, so we focused on making Disco-inspired music." One of the songs that we feel capitalized on that very well is "So Superb."

Listen To "So Superb" By Slum Village

For this cut, Slum Village worked with two of their many collaborators for this tape, Cordae and Earlly Mac. Everyone involved here is flowing with purpose and the instrumental is extremely potent to the ears. The jingly elements paired with drums puts you in the happiest of moods. Be sure to check out the track with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "So Superb" by Slum Village, Earlly Mac, and Cordae? Where do you rank this record amongst the rest of them and why? Will this fly under the radar as an album of the year contender? Who had the stronger performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Slum Village, Cordae, and Earlly Mac. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

