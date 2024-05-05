"F.U.N." Continues For Slum Village On Their New Album With A Host Of Features Joining The Party

It has been a minute since we have checked back in with one of the most underrated hip-hop collectives, Slum Village. The Detroit-based group is still together all these decades later, but it has been quite some time since their last record. In fact, four years have gone by since Dirty District, Vol. 1 (Instrumentals). However, it has been even longer since we had heard an album with vocals on it. You would have to go back to 2019's Fantastic 2020, Vol. 2. But nonetheless, we have new Slum Village material to sink our teeth into with F.U.N.

The former trio of J Dilla, Baatin, and founder T3, now shrunken down to the latter and producer YOUNG RJ, are continuing to carry on the group's legacy. It is safe to say that they have it all under control. F.U.N. is a groovy, jazzy, and funky listen from front to back. Also making this an enjoyable time are the wide variety of features.

Listen To F.U.N. By Slum Village

According to HipHopDX, the mission for Slum Village was to be bold and just have fun (pun intended) with this record. "Slum is still here. We’re still relevant and we’re still trying to push the envelope. Sometimes people put too many rules on music, and without sounding cliche, we wanted to just have fun with [this album]. So, in three words: Fuck U N****s," T3 said.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album F.U.N. by Slum Village? Which track is the best out the bunch? Who had the best feature appearance and why? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of their discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Slum Village. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

F.U.N. Tracklist:

Welcome with Brittney Carter All Live with Abstract Orchestra All Live Pt. 2 with Sango, Phat Kat, and Daru Jones To the Disco with Abstract Orchestra Yeah Yeah with Karriem Riggins, Kameron Corvet Just Like You with Larry June, The Dramatics F.U.N. with Drey Skonie Request with Earlly Mac, Abstract Orchestra So Superb with Cordae, Earlly Mac Keep Dreaming with Karriem Riggins, Fat Ray Factor with Elijah Fox, Eric Roberston Since 92 with Robert Glasper

