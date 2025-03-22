Jack Harlow Says He's "Trying To Transcend" With His Upcoming Album

Jack Harlow has been rattling off hit after hit over the last few months and he's feeling pretty good about how his album is coming along.

Jack Harlow has seen his fair share of criticisms throughout his still pretty young career. His projects prior to his 2023 release Jackman. have been underwhelming in the eyes of critics and fans alike. The general attitude toward the Louisville, Kentucky rapper is that he's a little too bland to really be a mainstream star. However, despite some of his corny and sometimes annoying tracks (looking at you "First Class"), Jack Harlow does have room for growth. It's definitely fair to say that the aforementioned Jackman. was a step in the right direction. The storytelling, introspection, and the softer and more lavish production were a nice change of pace from the generic pop rap style.

Despite this mini momentum boost, Harlow took a step back again, but not in the quality sense. He's been more reluctant to drop new music or land on other records. But for him, he saw it as an opportunity to completely retool. So far, it couldn't be going any better and it's got the 27-year-old feeling confident amid the rollout of his next album. Per NFR Podcast, Jack had an over-the-phone interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to discuss said LP. He didn't get too specific, but what he shared shows that he's locked in on making his best work yet.

Has Jack Harlow Released Music In 2025?

Zane was adamant to know where his album's at, especially with the hit streak he's on right now. Most recently, Harlow dropped his collaboration with Doja Cat called "Just Us," which looks to be a Billboard smash. Moreover, he's got "Set You Free" (released in February), "Tranquility" (on streaming in January)," and "Hello Miss Johnson." That landed in November. Jack admitted, "I ask myself this all the time, 'Where is the album?'"

He then went on to reveal, "It's in process. I'm' trying to transcend, you know? I wanna do something I've never done and I'm just slowly starting to accept that maybe it's going to take me longer." Lowe then asked about the aforementioned tracks and whether or not they'll be included in the final cut. "To be determined," Jack replied. "It depends a lot on how the album shakes out sonically and if these songs feel like they should be a part of it... We'll see what the bigger picture is."

