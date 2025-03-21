Jack Harlow And Doja Cat Secure Smash Hit With "Just Us" Single

BY Elias Andrews 264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jack Harlow and Doja Cat know how to craft a hit, so it should be no surprise that they made another one together.

Jack Harlow knows how to make hits. So does Doja Cat. They have be two of the most consistent artists of the past five years. When it comes to dropping smashes, that is. Their reputations among fans and critics has been been spottier for vastly different reasons, but it would be unwise to bet against them. Nobody should be surprised that "Just Us," the first official collaboration between Jack Harlow and Doja Cat, is ready for the radio. These two sound silky smooth over a hip hop duet destined to dominate playlists in 2025.

The instrumental is chilled out yet catchy, tapping into the musical direction of both Harlow and Doja on their last albums. Despite this, both rappers provide accessibility through their verses. Harlow adopts his usual conversational flow. A few clunky lines are littered throughout, sure, but that's become part of Jack Harlow's brand at this point. Doja is more nimble on "Just Us," and she continues to lean on the sharper, rhyme-driven side of her sound. "Just Us" feels like a song designed to move the needle, and given how much star power is deployed here, we'd have a hard time believing it won't do just that. Jack Harlow and Doja Cat reportedly have albums coming, and this is going to set both of them up nicely.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Doja Cat Claps Back At Fans Who Dragged Her "Flat" Oscars Performance

Jack Harlow Delivers Another Pop-Rap Collab

Quotable Lyrics:

You say you know all about Pisces
I disagree but call it out nicely
I'm all on you, falling out my seat
I wish it was just us in this b*tch

Read More: Jack Harlow Is Ready To Be A Lone Wolf On Breakup Anthem "Set You Free"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images | Rich Polk/Getty Images Music Jack Harlow Says He And Doja Cat Would Make A #1 Song Together 2.1K
Cindy Ord, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Music TDE's Punch Names Future Rap Superstars: Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, & More 6.2K
3D Songs Jung Kook Crosses Over Into Hip Hop Again With Jack Harlow On "3D" 1025
jack harlow dave lyrical lemonade stop giving me advice Songs Lyrical Lemonade Taps Jack Harlow And Dave For Their Fourth Single To "All Is Yellow" 2.4K