Jack Harlow And Doja Cat Secure Smash Hit With "Just Us" Single

Jack Harlow knows how to make hits. So does Doja Cat. They have be two of the most consistent artists of the past five years. When it comes to dropping smashes, that is. Their reputations among fans and critics has been been spottier for vastly different reasons, but it would be unwise to bet against them. Nobody should be surprised that "Just Us," the first official collaboration between Jack Harlow and Doja Cat, is ready for the radio. These two sound silky smooth over a hip hop duet destined to dominate playlists in 2025.

The instrumental is chilled out yet catchy, tapping into the musical direction of both Harlow and Doja on their last albums. Despite this, both rappers provide accessibility through their verses. Harlow adopts his usual conversational flow. A few clunky lines are littered throughout, sure, but that's become part of Jack Harlow's brand at this point. Doja is more nimble on "Just Us," and she continues to lean on the sharper, rhyme-driven side of her sound. "Just Us" feels like a song designed to move the needle, and given how much star power is deployed here, we'd have a hard time believing it won't do just that. Jack Harlow and Doja Cat reportedly have albums coming, and this is going to set both of them up nicely.

Jack Harlow Delivers Another Pop-Rap Collab

