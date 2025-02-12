Jack Harlow Is Ready To Be A Lone Wolf On Breakup Anthem "Set You Free"

Harlow drops a track for those who are riding solo this Valentine's Day and embracing it.

As of yet though, he's yet to formally announce a title or release date. "Set You Free" finds Jack rapping over an up-tempo instrumental with acoustic guitar melodies and high-pitched female background vocals. To us, it sounds like Harlow is sampling ROSALIA. It's a track that effortlessly blends R&B and pop rap as he muses about how he needs to move on from a relationship. He's admittedly a little nervous about it, which is natural. However, he's also sort of excited about the thought of being alone and doing his own thing. "Set You Free" comes at a perfect time for all of those spending Valentine's Day by themselves and doing so with pride. Check out the new bop from Jack below.

Jack Harlow , who's in Kanye West 's top five right now , is back with another new single called "Set You Free." The Louisville, Kentucky native has been riding a nice wave thanks to the releases of "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Tranquility." For the most part, these tracks were dropped with little to zero promotion. However, they have all been resonating with fans and established MCs such as Ye. We can only assume that Jack Harlow is in the midst of a new album rollout, especially because of these lines from "Tranquility." "Fans still say they miss Jack with the spectacles / Last project, I was givin' you conceptual / Next project, I'll be givin' you exceptional."

