"Hey Tony! - Song by JID & Tony the Tiger

JID and Kellogg's have teamed up for a nostalgic collaboration to show love to one the brand's greatest mascots in Tony the Tiger.

We did not expect a JID and Tony the Tiger collab to sound this hard, but here we are. The Grammy-nominated rapper has partnered with Kellogg's to bring this modern take on the iconic "Hey Tony" jingle with his own, one-minute rendition titled "HEY TONY!" To no surprise, however, JID's rapping remains top tier even for something like this. Just like how gifted Tony the Tiger is at motivating kids to unlock their full potential, JID's hungry flow matches that energy. The Georgia MC was thrilled to be a part of this saying a Kellogg's press release, "Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has always had a seat at the breakfast table when I was growing up, and Tony the Tiger has been in my corner since Day One. Reuniting with the brand to recreate the iconic ‘Hey Tony’ jingle draws on my own childhood nostalgia, and I couldn’t be more excited to come together to hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to unlock their potential." There's also a "Day Ones" merch drop on his website that includes a special box of Frosted Flakes.

