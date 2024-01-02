JID
- Music21 Savage Announces Tour For "American Dream" With JID, Nardo Wick & MoreThe North American trek, also assisted by 21 Lil Harold, kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on June 15 in Atlanta.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJID Shares His Newest Take On Young Thug's YSL RICO TrialThe rapper shared his thoughts on the prosecution in the ongoing trial.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJID Reveals He's Still Working On Metro Boomin Collab Album "Everyday"The project still doesn't have an official release date.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsJID Goes Ballistic On "30 (Freestyle)"This is JID's first single since "Half Doin Dope / Van Gogh." By Zachary Horvath