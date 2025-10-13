Killer Mike & JID Will Induct Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, JID, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sleepy Brown will also join Killer Mike and JID in honoring Outkast at the upcoming Los Angeles induction ceremony on November 8.

Outkast have been two of the biggest legends out of Southern hip-hop for the region's entire mainstream dominance in the genre. As such, a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction was long overdue, and their colleagues Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown – plus one of their biggest admirers, JID – will help celebrate this.

Via Instagram, the Rock Hall announced that all three MCs will help induct the Atlanta icons at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater's upcoming ceremony on November 8 (livestreamable on Disney Plus). André 3000 and Big Boi share a lot of history with these peers, especially Mike and Sleepy as longtime members of the Dungeon Family.

As for the God Does Like Ugly artist, he has made his admiration for Outkast very clear. In fact, he recently linked up with 3 Stacks and even seemed to tease an appearance from Andre and his flute on the upcoming GDLU deluxe. Fans have wanted this crossover to happen for years.

Whether or not it manifests, though, this Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame moment is even more special. All these artists represent not just the legacy that the duo created, but the legacy that continues to influence and inspire today's hip-hop leaders.

Killer Mike Travis Scott Beef

Elsewhere, JID and Big Boi have collaborated before, specifically on the "Garden Party" track from Masego. We'll see what else they cook up...

Meanwhile, Killer Mike's dealing with more contentious rap relationships. While he's made it clear that he has no ill will towards Travis Scott, he couldn't help but laugh at La Flame's fanbase's hatred for him over his Grammy wins in 2024.

"He came with some light bars. It was cute, you know? I appreciated it," the Run The Jewels lyricist told Shannon Sharpe. "That s**t was funny. [...] I like Travis Scott. I take my kids to see him. He's entertaining as s**t. I like the comic book-like imagery he has, I like him a lot. But, you know, with that said, I'm an MC. I'm not here to play with you. [...] Aye, man, I'm here to win. If you a Travis Scott disparaging me, I don't give a damn, n***a. I still got my Grammys, I wake up every day and kiss them. The f**k you gon' do? N***a can't outrap me."

