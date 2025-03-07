JID Fans Pray For Andre 3000 Collab After Rappers Link Up In Paris

JID is getting ready to drop his most anticipated album to date. The Dreamville rapper has been in the game for a minute, but The Forever Story changed the way fans perceived him. He went from being an up and comer to being an established, proven star. JID has been quiet in the two years since the album released, but he's on the cusp of returning. And his decision to link up a fellow Atlanta superstar has us all hoping for a collaboration.

JID spent time with Andre 3000 on Friday, March 7. The two men posed for a pic, and the internet had a meltdown soon thereafter. The Atlanta rappers reportedly crossed paths at the Kenzo Show during Paris Fashion Week, and comment sections across social media speculated that Three Stacks could appear on JID's upcoming album. "If this man got a verse out of 3 Stacks," one Twitter user wrote. "It might be time to start having that conversation about JID." Another claimed that a collaboration between the two would be "life altering."

JID Favorite Rappers

The influence is definitely there. JID has been likened to Three Stacks multiple times throughout his career. When James Blake sent the Dreamville rapper the beat for "Lauder Too," he reportedly said that Andre 3000 was the only other person he could imagine spitting on it. JID broke down Andre's verse on "Chonkyfire" during a 2019 Pitchfork interview, claiming it was one of his favorite verses ever. "Coming from Atlanta, I definitely see myself in their music," he said. "As far as the creativity, and an artist from the South with substance." The Forever Story creator also credited Andre's partner, Big Boi, with motivating him to rap in the first place.