Andre 3000 Explains Why The Flute Is More Rewarding Than Rapping

BYElias Andrews30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 02: Andre 3000 performs New Blue Sun during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Three Stacks has a different outlook.

Andre 3000 has never liked conventions. He was breaking stylistic and sonic boundaries at every turn as part of Outkast. As a solo artist, he's broken even more ground. Andre will stop appear on a rap song and deliver a devastating sixteen, but rapping doesn't excite him like it used to. The artist prefers to play the jazz flute, as evidenced by his album New Blue Sun. Fans and rapping peers may want him to do what made him famous, but Andre 3000 is more concerned with following his muse.

The artist talked about his transformation from rapper to flute player during his recent appearance on HBO's The Shop. He freely admitted that he was not an exceptional flute player. He went as far as to say that he doesn't know what he's doing when he's on stage. The lack of awareness, and mastery, however, is part of the appeal. "I don’t know what notes I’m playing, to be completely honest," he told the hosts. "I’m not trying to pretend like I know what I’m doing, in a way. I actually don’t know what I’m doing and that’s part of the art."

Read More: Andre 3000 Claims Pimp C Hated His "Int'l Players Anthem" Verse

Andre 3000 Enjoys Being A Novice In A New Genre

Andre 3000 also addressed the his controversial statement about not wanting to rap over 40 years old. He told The Shop hosts that he supports people who continue to rap, but simply feels that he does not have the passion he once did. "I got homies my age and older than me that still rap," he admitted. "So if it’s in you, you should rap until you die... But what I’m saying is, what it takes for me to do it, I’m always looking for the next." The Outkast artist stated, very clearly, that he does not intended to do what's expected of him simply because it's expected.

Those lamenting the lack of Andre 3000 bars in the future needn't throw in the towel, though. Three Stacks made it clear that he is open to rapping again, but it will need to be under circumstances that inspire him. "I can’t say [things] in a fresh, innovative way, if I feel like I’m just hanging onto the same flow that I used to do, it’s not enough for me," he explained. "So I can’t talk for another rapper about what they doing. I just say, 'Man, go for it. If it’s in you.'"

Read More: Andre 3000 Credits Jazz With Restoring His Passion For Music

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...