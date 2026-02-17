She Knows Too Much - Song by Thundercat & Mac Miller

BY Caroline Fisher
Today, Thundercat dropped off a new single from his upcoming album, which is slated for release on April 3.

Today, Thundercat dropped off a new song featuring the late Mac Miller, "She Knows Too Much." The laid-back track features lyrics about a woman with both beauty and brains. It's set to appear on Thundercat's new album Distracted, which is slated for release on April 3. “I’m grateful to have spent my time on this planet with Mac… What an artist, what a spirit, what a joy to have experienced,” Thundercat said of the collab, per Kurrco. "What can I say about Mac Miller that hasn’t been said, shared & explored with you all. I always considered Mac a ‘one man rat pack.’ Smooth like Frank, cool like Sammy, suave like Dean. I wish that you all could have been there with us the moment this song was created in his garage. From Faces, to Swimming in Circles, to Ballonerism and beyond…long live Mac Miller!!!"

Release Date: February 17, 2026

Genre: R&B / Soul

Album: Track 3 of Distracted

Quotable Lyrics From "She Knows Too Much

Yeah, heart movin' to the kick drum
You ain't have none, girl, better get some (Ooh)
You can talk about the universe and energy, but all you really want is a celebrity

