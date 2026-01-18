Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Gets A Huge New Update

One of the most legendary sneakers ever is coming back with a twist. The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is set to retro again, but this time there's something different. Jordan Brand is adding the #23 to the heel, which changes the game entirely.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” will be released on December 12th, 2026.

For context, previous "Space Jam" releases didn't have a number on the back. MJ wore #45 when he returned to the NBA in 1995, which is when he debuted the 11. But in the 1996 movie? He wore #23. That's the version we're getting now.

The shoe itself stays true to what made it iconic. Black patent leather wraps around the mudguard, paired with ballistic mesh up top. A white midsole sits underneath with that translucent blue outsole everyone recognizes.

Concord blue hits the Jumpman logo and the #23 on the heel. It's the small details like the carbon fiber shank plate that made this model revolutionary. This isn't just another retro drop.

Adding the #23 gives longtime fans a version they've never owned before. It bridges the gap between the movie and the court. Whether you're a collector or just love the 11, this one matters.

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Retail Price

Looking at the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam," you've got that glossy black patent leather wrapping the lower half, contrasting with the textured black ballistic mesh that makes up most of the upper. The white midsole keeps things crisp and clean, flowing into that signature icy translucent blue outsole underneath.

On the heel, the embroidered #23 sits just above the patent leather in white stitching, with the Concord blue Jumpman logo on the side of the ankle.

It's a simple colorway but the materials and that iconic silhouette make it instantly recognizable from across the room.

The retail price for each pair will be $235 when they officially drop. Expect major hype when these release. The "Space Jam" 11 sells out every single time. Now with the #23? It might be even harder to cop.