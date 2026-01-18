Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Gets A Huge New Update

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-space-jam-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is retroing with #23 embroidered on the heel for the first time, blending movie history with iconic design.

One of the most legendary sneakers ever is coming back with a twist. The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is set to retro again, but this time there's something different. Jordan Brand is adding the #23 to the heel, which changes the game entirely.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” will be released on December 12th, 2026.

For context, previous "Space Jam" releases didn't have a number on the back. MJ wore #45 when he returned to the NBA in 1995, which is when he debuted the 11. But in the 1996 movie? He wore #23. That's the version we're getting now.

The shoe itself stays true to what made it iconic. Black patent leather wraps around the mudguard, paired with ballistic mesh up top. A white midsole sits underneath with that translucent blue outsole everyone recognizes.

Concord blue hits the Jumpman logo and the #23 on the heel. It's the small details like the carbon fiber shank plate that made this model revolutionary. This isn't just another retro drop.

Adding the #23 gives longtime fans a version they've never owned before. It bridges the gap between the movie and the court. Whether you're a collector or just love the 11, this one matters.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Release Date Confirmed

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Retail Price

Looking at the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam," you've got that glossy black patent leather wrapping the lower half, contrasting with the textured black ballistic mesh that makes up most of the upper. The white midsole keeps things crisp and clean, flowing into that signature icy translucent blue outsole underneath.

On the heel, the embroidered #23 sits just above the patent leather in white stitching, with the Concord blue Jumpman logo on the side of the ankle.

It's a simple colorway but the materials and that iconic silhouette make it instantly recognizable from across the room.

The retail price for each pair will be $235 when they officially drop. Expect major hype when these release. The "Space Jam" 11 sells out every single time. Now with the #23? It might be even harder to cop.

Read More:

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-11-space-jam-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Is Returning In 2026
air-jordan-11-space-jam-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Receives Release Date
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Gets Exclusive Look
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Gets Release Date
Comments 0