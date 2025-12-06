The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Is Returning In 2026

The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is set to return for the 2026 holiday season, and the timing could not be better. This release marks the film’s 30th anniversary, which also adds a layer of nostalgia to one of the most iconic Jordans ever made.

The “Space Jam” colorway has always held a special place in sneaker culture. It represents both Michael Jordan’s dominance in the 90s and a moment in pop culture that shaped an entire generation. Every retro brings excitement, but this one already feels bigger.

The pair looks true to what fans expect. It features the classic black upper, shiny patent leather, white midsole, and icy blue outsole. The Concord Jumpman on the heel brings back the original aura that collectors love.

This is one of those sneakers that pulls in not just Jordan fans but casual buyers who remember the movie. Holiday releases are usually loaded with heat, yet the "Space Jam" 11 always manages to rise above the noise. Demand will be huge.

The Air Jordan 11 has a long history of dominating December, and 2026 will be no different. Expect long lines, online chaos, and a release that defines the season. If you have ever wanted this pair, this is your window.

The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” features a black mesh upper with glossy black patent leather. The midsole is clean white and the outsole uses that classic icy blue tint that really makes this sneaker what it is.

The heel shows a Concord Jumpman and further, the shoe keeps its classic shape. Also, the materials look smooth and polished. It feels like a return to the original vibe. Overall, fans will love this simple and strong design.