Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Will Return With Varsity Royal Accents

The legendary Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is making its highly anticipated return in 2026. Jordan Brand will release the iconic colorway at the end of this year. This version features Varsity Royal accents matching the original 2000 retail release.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is releasing on December 12th, 2026.

Black ballistic mesh covers the entire upper creating that signature Space Jam appearance. Patent leather wraps around the mudguard in glossy black perfection. This combination has become one of the most recognizable in sneaker history.

Varsity Royal blue hits the Jumpman logo on the heel and outsole. This marks an important distinction from Michael Jordan's movie player exclusive version. MJ wore Concord blue in the actual 1996 Space Jam film.

The retail release has always featured Varsity Royal instead of Concord blue though. This maintains consistency with the 2000 and 2016 public releases. Sneakerheads know the difference between the movie version and retail version well.

That translucent icy outsole sits beneath the white midsole as expected. The carbon fiber shank plate provides structural support and classic Jordan 11 aesthetics. These details remain unchanged from previous Space Jam releases over the years.

End of year timing positions this perfectly for holiday shopping season excitement. The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" consistently ranks among the most desired Jordans. Every release sells out immediately regardless of how many pairs Jordan Brand produces.

The black and royal blue combo is absolutely timeless and never gets old. That glossy patent leather mudguard catches light in the most satisfying way possible.

The icy translucent outsole adds just enough color without stealing the show from the black upper. It's worth noting that the Varsity Royal shade is slightly different from Concord blue.

Most people can't tell the difference unless they're holding them side by side. The black mesh upper with that shiny patent creates such a clean, formal look. These work just as well with jeans as they do with dress pants.