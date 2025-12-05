Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 Drops In “Black” & “Sail” This Week

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 is back, and the brand is rolling out two clean colorways that feel tailor-made for the holiday season. The new “Black” and “Sail” pairs bring back the same energy that made earlier Undefeated collaborations so coveted.

Both shoes lean into a luxury-sports vibe, mixing premium materials with the familiar Undefeated striping that runs across the upper. It is a look that nods to past collabs while still feeling fresh, and fans have been waiting for this one.

Raffles for both colorways are open now through December 5th, giving people a fair shot before things get hectic. Online pairs go live on December 6 at 8 AM eastern, and Undefeated stores will follow with an 11 AM local release. With demand already high, this drop will move fast.

Undefeated has a long track record of turning simple silhouettes into statement pieces, and the Air Max 95 might be the best canvas they could ask for. Both colorways are set up to be everyday pairs, but each has its own attitude.

The "Black" version comes off bold and sharp. The "Sail" pair feels softer and a little nostalgic. Either way, this release is shaping up to be one of December’s biggest drops.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 brings a layered look with rich textures. The Black pair uses mesh, leather, and glossy panels for a sharp feel.

The Undefeated stripe pops in red and green across the upper. Small metallic Swooshes sit near the heel. The Sail pair is smoother and more toned down. It uses cream shades across mesh and leather.

Also the same stripe adds contrast without overpowering the shoe. Both pairs sit on classic Air Max cushioning. The midsoles match the upper for a clean finish and each colorway feels versatile and easy to wear.