Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 Revives A Classic

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 marks the return of one of the most iconic collaborations in sneaker culture. Nike and Undefeated have a long history of fusing performance heritage with refined streetwear design, and this upcoming release follows that same formula.

It’s bold, understated, and rooted in history. The Air Max 95, designed by Sergio Lozano, was originally inspired by the human anatomy, a daring concept for the mid-’90s that reshaped Nike’s design language.

Over the years, the silhouette has been reimagined countless times, but collaborations like this one have given it new life. Undefeated’s past work with Nike, especially on the Air Max 97, cemented its reputation for premium detailing and clean execution.

This latest release continues that legacy, using the Air Max 95 as its canvas for a sleek reinterpretation. The pair leans on deep tones and striking accents, a combination that perfectly fits both brands’ DNA.

It’s a modern evolution of a sneaker that has never really left the spotlight. The photos above highlight the black base with red and green striping, finished with repeating Undefeated branding. It’s luxury meets grit, a design that carries weight both on the streets and in the culture.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 features a black leather and mesh upper accented by red and green racing stripes. Undefeated branding repeats across the side panels, blending into the Air Max 95’s layered construction.

A small metallic Swoosh sits near the heel, while reflective details add visibility. The black midsole houses the signature visible Air units, offering comfort and durability.

Red and black outsole segments complete the look, while co-branded insoles tie everything together. It’s a design that balances heritage, luxury, and street credibility in one cohesive package.