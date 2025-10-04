Jordan Tatum 4 “Bred” Brings Back A Classic Vibe

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Bred” gives a modern twist to one of basketball’s most timeless color schemes. Black and red have defined Jordan Brand since the beginning, symbolizing power, precision, and legacy.

This latest Tatum signature model continues that tradition, merging old-school heritage with today’s performance innovation. Jayson Tatum’s rise to superstardom mirrors the evolution of his signature line.

Each release refines his blend of smooth athleticism and sharp focus. The Tatum 4 reflects that perfectly sleek, balanced, and confident look.

It’s built for explosiveness and endurance, two traits that define his game. The shoe bridges eras by pairing Jordan’s history with the forward-thinking design language that defines today’s generation of athletes.

The “Bred” colorway hits a sweet spot between nostalgia and newness. It celebrates the roots of Jordan Brand while staying true to Tatum’s minimalist, detail-driven style.

The design feels both familiar and fresh, grounded in decades of basketball history yet crafted for the present moment. The photos highlight its clean build and striking contrast of black, white, and university red.

Every curve and panel shows how the Tatum 4 captures performance precision while honoring a colorway that changed sneaker culture forever.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Bred”

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Bred” features a sleek black mesh and suede upper accented by bold white outlines. Red Jumpman logos stand out along the sides and tongue, matched by translucent red detailing at the heel.

A white foam midsole provides contrast and cushioning, while the herringbone outsole ensures strong traction. Tatum’s personal logo sits proudly on the tongue, tying the design to his on-court identity.

Every element, from the sculpted midsole to the aerodynamic shape, reflects speed and focus. The Tatum 4 continues the Jordan legacy with modern comfort and understated confidence.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “Bred” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

