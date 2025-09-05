Jordan Tatum 4 Debuts In NBA 2K First Look

The Jordan Tatum 4 in a fresh black and red colorway has made its first appearance, spotted in NBA 2K. This early look offers the best preview yet of Jayson Tatum’s fourth signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

It follows the success of the Tatum 3, a shoe that leaned on lightweight builds and bold storytelling colorways throughout last season. The Tatum 4 introduces a new design language. The silhouette carries curved overlays that sweep across the upper, creating a futuristic look while keeping performance at the core.

NBA 2K has long served as a testing ground for sneaker debuts, and this reveal sets the stage for what could be one of Jordan Brand’s biggest basketball launches in 2026. Tatum’s rise in the league has been steady, and his signature line reflects that momentum.

The Tatum 1 made noise as an accessible performance model, while the Tatum 3 leaned into creativity. Now, the 4 looks poised to merge style with substance in a way that connects to both hoopers and sneaker fans.

The photos provided give a detailed glimpse at this upcoming release, from the sculpted midsole to the bold use of color blocking.

Jordan Tatum 4

The Jordan Tatum 4 shown here comes dressed in black with white piping and red accents throughout. A red Jumpman lands on the side, while Tatum’s “0” logo highlights the heel.

The outsole features herringbone traction for grip, with a bold red graphic at the center. Sculpted foam sections give the sneaker a futuristic edge, balancing performance with off-court appeal.

It’s a strong continuation of Tatum’s signature line, showing a mix of bold design and classic Jordan details.