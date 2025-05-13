Jordan Tatum 3 "Minty Fresh" Adds Flavor To The Signature Line

BY Ben Atkinson 26 Views
jordan-tatum-3-minty-fresh-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Tatum 3 Minty Fresh arrives this June with icy details and a clean look designed for both performance and style.

The Jordan Tatum 3 "Minty Fresh" is bringing an icy cool look to the court this summer. Jordan Brand has officially confirmed the latest colorway for Jayson Tatum’s third signature sneaker, set to release this June.

Designed with Tatum’s versatile game in mind, the model pairs lightweight performance with bold off-court style. Since debuting in early 2024, the Jordan Tatum 3 has stood out with its mix of innovation and personality.

The sneaker’s unique sculpted midsole, mesh upper, and minimal overlays prioritize speed and comfort. It’s no surprise that Jordan Brand continues to expand the lineup with playful themes like this "Minty Fresh" edition.

Tatum’s line has become a fan favorite, thanks to the Boston Celtics star’s explosive style of play and growing influence in the sneaker world. The Jordan Tatum 3 fits into the growing legacy of Jordan athletes who have elevated performance basketball footwear while also tapping into lifestyle trends.

Official images of the Minty Fresh colorway show the sneaker in a clean white upper, accented by soft mint green hits. From the bold heel tabs reading "Minty" and "Fresh" to the icy translucent outsole, every detail is designed to make a statement. Check the photos provided above for a closer look at the upcoming release.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Minty Fresh”
jordan-tatum-3-minty-fresh-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 3 "Minty Fresh" features a ripstop mesh upper in crisp white, paired with smooth leather overlays. A vibrant mint green runs along the pull tabs, tongue logo, and Jumpman branding.

The outsole carries a frosty translucent finish that complements the mint details. ‘Minty’ and ‘Fresh’ appear on the heel tabs, while Tatum’s personal ‘0’ logo sits proudly on the heel. The sculpted foam midsole enhances stability and court feel.

Designed for lightweight comfort, the sneaker balances clean aesthetics with on-court performance.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Minty Fresh” Release Date

jordan-tatum-3-minty-fresh-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-tatum-3-minty-fresh-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

