Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” Drops Tomorrow

BY Ben Atkinson 31 Views
The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” drops this summer with bold colors and court-ready tech, adding new flavor to Tatum’s growing signature line.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” mixes eye-popping color with serious performance features, dropping just in time for summer on July 11, 2025. The tie-dye upper steals the show with swirls of light blue, red, and pink, wrapped in a mesh overlay that keeps things breathable on the court.

Powder blue hits on the tongue, lining, and outsole add balance, while a sculpted foam midsole and Zoom Air forefoot unit ensure Tatum's third signature stays game-ready. This isn’t just about the wild pattern.

The Tatum line continues to evolve as a lightweight, modern option built for fast and fluid movement just like Jayson Tatum’s playstyle. The Jordan Tatum 3 delivers on-court tech without losing personality, which this colorway proves. It’s a good example of how Jordan Brand lets signature models stand out from the rest.

The photos show a clean look at every detail, from the icy blue outsole to the bold “Cloud 0” branding on the heel tab. The design is playful but purposeful, fitting right into the growing lineup of expressive colorways that define the Tatum series.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye”
The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” features a multi-color mesh upper with swirling blue, pink, and red tones. Powder blue overlays follow the shoe’s flowing lines, while the laces, tongue, and lining match in hue.

Also, an off-white midsole provides contrast and houses visible Zoom Air in the forefoot for responsive comfort. The outsole mixes translucent rubber with light blue traction pods.

Red Jumpman and “0” logos bring extra pop, while “Cloud 0” branding hits the pull tab. The sneaker’s construction emphasizes breathability, movement, and cushion all while serving up one of the most vibrant looks in the Tatum 3 lineup.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” will be released tomorrow July 11th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

