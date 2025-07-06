Air Jordan 1 Low “Varsity Red” Brings The Shine This Fall

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Varsity Red” returns this fall in a familiar yet flashy look. Dressed in black and red, the pair leans into Jordan Brand’s most iconic color palette.

This time, glossy patent leather replaces traditional materials, giving the shoe a slick, standout shine. The bold red overlays and Swoosh pop against the black base, while a clean white midsole balances the look.

This isn’t the first time the Air Jordan 1 Low has embraced red and black. It’s a nod to the original “Bred” themes that helped define the Jordan line from the very beginning. Though not built for the hardwood anymore, the AJ1 Low continues to thrive as an everyday staple.

The silhouette offers classic design with a laid-back shape, ideal for casual rotation. Michael Jordan first wore the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, sparking a sneaker legacy that’s still going strong. The low-top version came later, but it’s carved out its own lane.

Sleek, wearable, and always relevant, it keeps finding new ways to stay fresh. The glossy red on this pair adds something new without straying too far from the roots.

From the patent finish to the clean stitching, the photos highlight every sharp detail. This release is bold, simple, and true to the lineage.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Varsity Red”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Varsity Red” features black leather underlays paired with shiny red patent leather overlays. The bold red wraps around the toebox, eyelets, heel, and Swoosh, offering a high-shine look throughout.

Black laces and tongues add contrast up top. Embroidered Wings logos hit the heels, while the red Jumpman on the tongue ties things together. A white midsole breaks things up cleanly, finished with a red rubber outsole.

Every detail plays into the black and red theme that defines Jordan Brand’s DNA. This low-top delivers heritage styling with a glossy twist built for everyday wear.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Varsity Red” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike