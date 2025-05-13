Why The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" Is Still On Shelves

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” released two days ago, but surprisingly, almost every size is still in stock. That’s not typical for a Jordan 1, especially one with a UNC color scheme. It’s a clean blend of nostalgia and freshness that usually flies off shelves.

This pair honors Michael Jordan’s college legacy at the University of North Carolina. The iconic Tar Heel blue overlays nod to his days dominating the NCAA before changing basketball forever. Despite being a go-to colorway for collectors, this drop hasn’t caused the usual online frenzy.

That said, it’s possible this release flew under the radar due to the oversaturated Jordan 1 market or quiet rollout from retailers. Still, it’s a solid pickup for anyone building out a rotation or looking for a summer-ready pair.

The official photos show off the crisp details and premium touches. From the blue leather overlays to the soft grey suede base, this one offers classic design with subtle updates. It’s built on a sail midsole for a vintage effect and finished off with white laces and branding. If you missed the original UNC releases or want a new take on the theme, this might be worth circling back for.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features bright University Blue overlays over a light grey leather base. The Swoosh matches the overlays in leather, while white laces and branding balance the upper.

A sail-colored midsole adds vintage character, sitting above a clean blue outsole. The collar uses grey suede, tying back to the base, and subtle exposed foam at the tongue gives it that “Reimagined” look. Premium leather and suede materials ensure comfort and visual texture throughout.

The classic Wings logo hits the ankle in white, while “Nike Air” sits on the tongue tag in blue.

You can purchase the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” here.

