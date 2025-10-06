The Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” Lights Up The Court

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” is set to make a statement when it drops later this month. Nike recently revealed on-foot photos, and the results are striking.

This fresh colorway showcases Tatum’s evolving signature line, one that’s quickly becoming a mainstay in modern performance basketball. Since debuting the Jordan Tatum series, the Celtics star has focused on lightweight design and smooth movement.

The Tatum 4 continues that philosophy, refining the formula that made the earlier models so popular among hoopers. Built for speed and control, it mirrors Tatum’s style: poised, efficient, and impossible to ignore when it matters most.

The “Green Glow” edition takes a bolder turn, replacing neutral tones with a vivid mint hue that commands attention. It’s energetic but controlled, matching Tatum’s on-court persona. The pair blends innovation and flair, standing out in a crowded lineup of signature sneakers.

The new photos highlight how the glowing upper contrasts against black detailing and outsoles. It’s a clean, futuristic look that feels right at home in the Jordan Brand family.

Whether you see it as a performance shoe or a statement piece, this release captures the spirit of Tatum’s game that's bright, confident, and electric.

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” features a vibrant green upper accented with black curves and details. Breathable mesh panels and synthetic overlays ensure comfort and structure. A matching “JT” logo hits the tongue, while the black outsole adds contrast and grip.

The foam midsole offers responsive cushioning for quick transitions on the court. Its lightweight feel supports agility and precision, reflecting Tatum’s smooth playstyle.

The design stands out for its bold color and minimal branding, blending style and performance seamlessly.