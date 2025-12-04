Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” Returns In 2026 For First Retro

The Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” is finally coming back, marking its first retro since the original 2010 release. This is a pair people have been asking about for years, and early looks already show that Jordan Brand is sticking close to the classic formula.

The black and white color blocking still hits the same, and the speckled midsole brings back that early 2010s feel that made the shoe stand out in the first place. The return comes at a moment when Jordan Brand is leaning heavily on nostalgia, and the "Oreo" fits right into that wave.

For a lot of collectors, this is one of the more underrated Jordan 6 colorways. It was simple, clean, and easy to wear, and it aged into something people regretted not grabbing. A 2026 release gives the silhouette new life, especially for younger fans who never had the chance to see them in stores.

Jordan Brand has not confirmed a specific release date yet, but Fall 2026 is the target. If the early pairs floating around are any sign, the retro lines up well with the original shape and materials.

Expect this one to move fast when it finally shows up on the SNKRS app and at major retailers. A classic like this will not sit.

The Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” comes in a clean mix of black and white. The upper uses white tumbled leather with black suede panels. The midsole stands out with white speckling on top of a black base.

The heel tab also features the same speckled design and the outsole is icy but already shows yellowing on older pairs. The tongue and lace lock are black, with a white Jumpman on the tongue.

Overall, the shoe has a simple look that still feels strong. It is easy to wear and has a classic Jordan 6 shape.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.