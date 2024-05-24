Jordan 6 Rings “Reverse Oreo” Official Drop Details

The Jordan 6 Rings is gearing up for a release in the striking "Reverse Oreo" colorway. This sneaker is a unique blend of seven Air Jordan models worn by Michael Jordan during his six championship seasons. The shoes incorporated in the design include the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The upcoming "Reverse Oreo" edition features a classic black and white color scheme. The upper is predominantly black, providing a sleek and bold look. White accents are strategically placed, creating a nice crisp contrast that highlights the shoe's intricate design elements.

The mix of materials from different Air Jordan models ensures durability, comfort, and performance. The shoe's midsole features the familiar Air cushioning, ensuring comfortable wear. The Jordan 6 Rings "Reverse Oreo" not only celebrates Michael Jordan's legendary career but also offers a versatile style suitable for various occasions. Whether you're on the court or the streets, this sneaker makes a statement. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds among sneaker enthusiasts. The Jordan 6 Rings in "Reverse Oreo" is expected to be a popular addition to collections.

"Reverse Oreo" Jordan 6 Rings

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a black and white rubber sole, with a matching midsole featuring white speckles. Also, the uppers are constructed from all-white leather, with more white overlays. Further, the sneakers have a white strap on the sides and black Jumpman branding on the tongue. Finally, Jordan Air branding graces the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan 6 Rings “Reverse Oreo” will be released sometime this June. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

