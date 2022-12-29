Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.

With shoes like the Jordan Legacy 312 taking off in 2022, it only makes sense that hybrid shoes would be a viable strategy in 2023. Jordan Brand knows its audience, and they have always tried to cater to them. With the latest 6 Rings, it is clear that Jumpman is going with a pattern.

Image via Nike

Jordan 6 Rings Gets Another New Colorway

Below, you can find the Jordan 6 Rings “Bulls.” Yes, that’s right, Michael Jordan’s team will be the subject of this new sneaker. Overall, Bulls colorways always play well to the crowd. After all, black and red are two colors that have always paired exceptionally well together.

Firstly, this shoe is mostly covered in black materials. From the mesh on the top to the patent leather ring that goes from front to back, black proves to be the dominant tone. Secondly, the midsole is white with an icy blue outsole. Lastly, the shoe gives us some red on the tongue and back heel tab.

Bulls – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is a nice tribute to the Chicago Bulls. Jumpman knows how to do these colorways blindfolded at this point, and we’re sure they will continue to make them. As for the Jordan 6 Rings, it seems like this shoe is not going anywhere, any time soon.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have an official release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Jordan 6 Rings – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

