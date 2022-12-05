Of all of the Jordan Brand hybrid sneakers, the Jordan Legacy 312 has proven to be among the most popular. It is a sneaker that contains references to some iconic Jumpman shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. These models are very popular in and of themselves, so it should come as no surprise that the hybrid version is also popular.

With the popularity of this sneaker rising, Jumpman has been coming through with some very interesting colorways. Earlier today, we got to report on a Legacy 312 that just so happens to contain a reference to the Chinese New Year. This model is called “Year of the Rabbit.”

Jordan Legacy 312 “Valentine’s Day Flowers”

With Valentine’s Day coming up in just a few months from now, Jumpman is in the midst of revealing its collection. Nike and Jumpman always kill it during Valentine’s Day, and that is going to be the case yet again. As you can see below, we have the Jordan Legacy 312 “Valentine’s Day Flowers.”

This shoe starts out with a white base specifically on the toe box and side panels. Furthermore, the overlays have a beige twinge to them. There are also some nice purple elements on the Nike swoosh, back heel, and even the cuff. Overall, it is a very nice look that speaks to the spirit of the Hallmark holiday.

Fans of this shoe have truly been spoiled over the last few years. Luckily, it seems like they will continue to get that treatment over the coming months. Hopefully, these kicks live up to the hype set out by previous offerings.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Legacy 312 “Valentine’s Day Flowers” does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

