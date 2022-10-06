Over the last year or so, the Jordan Legacy 312 has taken off in terms of popularity. This is a shoe that was released about four years ago, however, 2022 has proven to be the breakout year for the shoe. It has received a ton of great colorways, and now, it is about to receive another, this time in the form of the “Exploration Unit” pack.

In the official images below, you can see how this colorway is actually quite interesting. It starts off with a white base but then quickly gives us some nice grey tones on the mudguard and midsole. There is even a grey elephant print which helps bring out those AJ3 vibes. On top of this we have Carolina blue on the front strap and Nike swoosh. Lastly, red shows up on the lining of the tongue, which adds the perfect pop of color.

At the time of writing this article, the Jordan Legacy 312 “Exploration Unit” does not have an official release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike