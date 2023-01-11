One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.

Subsequently, Jordan Brand has been unveiling a whole bunch of new colorways of this shoe. Fans have been going crazy for these offerings, and it has led to a bit of a snowball effect. Now, the brand is coming through with a grade school version of this shoe that boasts an appropriate “Multi-Color” designation.

Image via Nike

The Jordan Legacy 312 Returns

In the official images below, you can see that this shoe is, indeed, quite colorful. Given the fact that there are so many colors at play, it makes sense that Jumpman reserved this for the kids. If your child needs something to go to school in, these serve as an amazing option.

Firstly, the sneaker begins with a white leather upper. From there, pink panels are placed near the back, the cuff, and even the Nike swoosh. Additionally, we have a yellow toe strap and some yellow at the cuff and midsole. Elephant print can also be found on the mudguard, while blue is placed on the toe box and outsole.

Overall, these colors come together quite nicely. Jordan Brand knows how to make things pop while ensuring that they don’t clash. As the year goes on, we can certainly expect more kicks like these.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Legacy 312 “Multi-Color” does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Jordan Legacy 312 – Image via Nike

