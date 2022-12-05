If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.

Jumpman has been noticing the newfound popularity of this shoe, and it has led to a ton of great new colorways. Fans always seem to run up the numbers when these get posted online. Furthermore, the silhouette itself lends well to especially great sneakers.

Image via Nike

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit”

Subsequently, fans will be treated to the Jordan Legacy 312 “Year of the Rabbit.” This sneaker is specifically for Chinese New Year, which means it will be out around January and February. Jordan Brand always puts together fire CNY sneakers, and this is one of them.

Firstly, the shoe is comprised of a white base, with some beige and light blue accents. From there, the overlays are olive green with some gold in the form of the Wings logo. Lastly, some red is added to the tongue which helps further the Chinese New Year aesthetic.

Year Of The Rabbit – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a dope model that is one to look out for over the coming months. The Jordan Legacy 312 is a sneaker that continues to outdo itself, and we cannot wait to see what else Jumpman has in store for us.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Legacy 312 “Year of the Rabbit” does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Jordan Legacy 312 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

