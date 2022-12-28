One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.

However, the 6 Rings does a very good job of combining multiple great silhouettes. Yesterday, we reported on how the Jordan 6 Rings is getting a “True Blue.” color scheme. Subsequently, we now have yet another 6 Rings that is dressed in a classic look.

Image via Nike

Cool Grey Comes To The Jordan 6 Rings

Below, you will find official images for the Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey.” Cool Grey is an aesthetic that has been found on numerous Jordans at this point. Every single year, a Jordan Brand shoe gets this colorway, and now, the 6 Rings is having its day.

Firstly, this shoe has a white base to it. From the top of the shoe to the midsole, we get a clean white look. Secondly, a patent leather grey ring is found all the way around the shoe. This grey is then placed on various other elements such as the tongue and back heel tab.

Cool Grey – Image via Nike

As is the case with most hybrid Jordans, this probably won’t appeal to everyone. However, if you do love this aesthetic and the history behind it, then you will most definitely want to go out and grab these. Hopefully, the Jordan 6 Rings continues this trajectory throughout the rest of 2023 and maybe even beyond that.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have an official release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Jordan 6 Rings – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]