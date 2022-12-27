Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.

The 6 Rings silhouette has always been a staple of any sneaker store, however, it definitely isn’t the most hyped-up option. As a whole, this is a model that could benefit from a new slate of colorways. Interestingly enough, Jumpman seems to agree as some new models are on the way.

Jordan 6 Rings Returns

Down below, you can find the Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue.” Of course, this is a take on the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. This is an iconic colorway and if you love sneakers, then these may very well be a must-cop.

Firstly, the shoe opens up here with a white base. The top part of the shoe, including the tongue, is white, while the midsole is white as well. Secondly, the leather ring that goes around the silhouette is blue. Lastly, we get some hits of red on the back heel tab, the Jumpman logo on the tongue, and even the outsole.

Overall, this is a great look that stays true to the original sneaker. If you are someone who adores the history of Jordan Brand, then these are most certainly going to be the sneaker for you. Perhaps this will inspire more classic offerings to hit the Jordan 6 Rings.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates regarding this new model. Additionally, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

