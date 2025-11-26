A First Look At Two New Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 Colorways

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” and “Playful Pink” build on the growing collab that already turned heads with the Air Jordan 5 in "Racer Blue" and "Arctic Pink". The move to the Air Jordan 6 gives Awake NY another classic Jordan silhouette to reimagine, and the early reaction has been positive.

The AJ6 has always carried a sharp mix of performance history and street appeal, which makes it an ideal canvas for a brand known for mixing New York grit with creative flair. Awake NY continues to expand its presence in the sneaker world.

Each project feels more confident, and the shift from the Jordan 5 to the Jordan 6 shows a desire to explore deeper into Jordan Brand’s legacy. The 6 remains tied to one of Michael Jordan’s most important seasons, so any collaboration on this model carries real weight.

It blends nostalgia with space for new ideas, which explains why Awake NY keeps reaching new audiences. These new pairs are expected to drop in fall of next year. The timing sets up a strong release window, especially with Awake NY’s momentum. The mockups show two sharp directions.

"Midnight Navy" goes clean and classic, while "Playful Pink" is a louder, expressive look. The photos above give a first look at the concepts and highlight the brand’s evolving design language.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 6

Image via zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files (this is a mockup)

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 mockups show two distinct styles. The "Midnight Navy" uses a deep blue upper with bright red accents and an icy outsole. The large Awake A logo appears on the side in a soft grey tone. '

The "Playful Pink" flips the script with a full pink upper and layered pink details. Red touches sit on the midsole and heel tabs. Both pairs keep the Air Jordan 6 shape intact with perforated panels, a padded collar, and translucent cushioning windows. Each design hints at premium materials and a bold finish.