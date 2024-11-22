Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY "Arctic Pink" Brings Bold Vibes to Summer

A tentative release date for this big collab.

The Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Arctic Pink" colorway, expected to be released in August. This fresh design features a predominantly pink upper paired with sleek silver and black accents, offering a modern twist to the iconic silhouette. The premium materials used for the pink upper provide both durability and a stylish edge. Silver detailing contrasts sharply with the vibrant pink, adding depth and character to the design. Branding from Awake NY is prominently featured alongside the classic Jumpman logo, emphasizing the collaboration’s unique identity. This partnership is a must-have for fans of both Awake NY and sneaker culture.

Staying true to its heritage, the Air Jordan 5 retains its signature mesh paneling and reflective tongue in this new colorway. The "Arctic Pink" edition blends these classic features with a contemporary design, balancing sophistication with street-ready appeal. Ideal for on-court performance or everyday wear, this sneaker combines versatility and bold style. The collaboration with Awake NY has only added to the buzz, making the "Arctic Pink" one of the most anticipated releases of the season. With its vibrant design and strong brand partnership, this drop is poised to become a standout moment in sneaker culture.

"Arctic Pink" Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY

Mockup via Sneaker Files

The sneakers include an icy blue semi-transparent rubber outsole paired with a black midsole featuring silver fighter jet-inspired accents. Also, the uppers are made from pink leather, complemented by matching panels. Additionally, pink mesh decorates the sides, accompanied by pink laces. Finally, Awake NY and Jordan logos appear on the tongues and heels.