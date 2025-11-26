New Retailer Photos Are Out Of The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

BY Ben Atkinson 85 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
The new Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" brings a bold twist on a classic colorway with a February launch set in 2026.

New Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” retailer photos are out with a February release on the way. The Air Jordan 6 continues to hold a special place in sneaker culture because it links directly to Michael Jordan’s first championship run.

The model blends early 1990s vibes with design details that still feel relevant today. Every new colorway adds another layer to that legacy, especially when it draws from a story that fans already know well.

The “Reverse Infrared” plays with one of the most famous AJ6 styles ever. The original Infrared has been tied to Jordan highlights for decades, so a flipped version naturally grabs attention.

The silhouette keeps the tall shape, the supportive collar, and the classic overlays that define the shoe. It also reminds people why the AJ6 remains a favorite for collectors and hoop fans. February continues to be a strong month for Jordan releases, and this pair fits right into that seasonal momentum.

Retailer photos show the updated look with a strong mix of black and bright Infrared tones. The material looks clean and familiar, and the icy outsole brings back a detail fans always love. These images give a clear look at the direction Jordan Brand is taking as they revisit a classic idea with modern execution.

Read More: A First Look At Two New Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 Colorways

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black suede upper with bold vibrant accents on the midsole and heel tab. The lace lock comes in a matching Infrared tone with a black Jumpman.

ALso panels sit along the sides for nice ventilation. A translucent outsole frames the midsole and reveals the large Infrared Jumpman underfoot.

Nike Air branding hits the heel in bright red embroidery. The shoe keeps the familiar AJ6 shape with its panels and collar.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Stephen Curry Wears 2 Iconic Air Jordans During Warmups

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-6-light-aqua-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua” Brings Vibrant Energy To 2026 2.4K
air-jordan-4-flight-club-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Gets An Earlier Release 10.0K
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Looks Great On-Foot 5.3K
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-ct8529-001-release-info Sneakers Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” 2.7K
Comments 0