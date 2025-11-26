New Retailer Photos Are Out Of The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

New Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” retailer photos are out with a February release on the way. The Air Jordan 6 continues to hold a special place in sneaker culture because it links directly to Michael Jordan’s first championship run.

The model blends early 1990s vibes with design details that still feel relevant today. Every new colorway adds another layer to that legacy, especially when it draws from a story that fans already know well.

The “Reverse Infrared” plays with one of the most famous AJ6 styles ever. The original Infrared has been tied to Jordan highlights for decades, so a flipped version naturally grabs attention.

The silhouette keeps the tall shape, the supportive collar, and the classic overlays that define the shoe. It also reminds people why the AJ6 remains a favorite for collectors and hoop fans. February continues to be a strong month for Jordan releases, and this pair fits right into that seasonal momentum.

Retailer photos show the updated look with a strong mix of black and bright Infrared tones. The material looks clean and familiar, and the icy outsole brings back a detail fans always love. These images give a clear look at the direction Jordan Brand is taking as they revisit a classic idea with modern execution.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black suede upper with bold vibrant accents on the midsole and heel tab. The lace lock comes in a matching Infrared tone with a black Jumpman.

ALso panels sit along the sides for nice ventilation. A translucent outsole frames the midsole and reveals the large Infrared Jumpman underfoot.

Nike Air branding hits the heel in bright red embroidery. The shoe keeps the familiar AJ6 shape with its panels and collar.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

