Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Looks Great On-Foot

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” drops in February 2025, bringing back one of the most loved colorways in Jordan history. This time, Jordan Brand switches things up, giving a fresh spin to a classic look that fans already know well.

First released in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 marked a huge moment for Michael Jordan. It was the shoe he wore when he won his first NBA title, locking in both his legacy and the model’s place in sneaker history.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 6 mixed style and performance, adding visible Air cushioning and the famous heel tab inspired by sports cars. The “Reverse Infrared” keeps that same attitude but adds a new feel.

Its mix of colors pays respect to the original “Infrared” pair that ruled the courts in the ’90s. More than 30 years later, it still carries that championship energy, now made for a new wave of sneaker fans.

In the newest photos, the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black upper with bright red hits and a frosty outsole. The design feels both familiar and fresh, showing why the Jordan 6 remains one of the brand’s most timeless sneakers.

Expect this release to get plenty of attention when it drops in February.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a smooth black nubuck upper with striking red details throughout. The crimson shade highlights the midsole, heel tab, tongue Jumpman logo, and lace lock, flipping the colors of the original “Infrared” design.

A translucent blue outsole adds a modern edge while keeping the retro feel intact. Perforations along the sides improve breathability, and visible Air units deliver comfort underfoot.

The mix of materials and colors creates a bold yet clean look that celebrates the legacy of one of the most iconic sneakers in Jordan Brand’s lineup.