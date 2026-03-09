Lil Durk Case Takes A Turn As Young Thug's Infamous Lawyer Joins The Fight

Lil Durk is currently in prison, all while awaiting his murder-for-hire trial. The trial has been delayed on numerous occasions, and there have been questions about whether or not he would be coming home soon. His trial is now set for August 20, 2026, and there is no denying that there is a lot of anticipation surrounding this.

The murder-for-hire charges are severe, and it is not going to be easy for Durk to fight this. As one can imagine, he is looking to put together the best legal team possible. Drew Findling is already on his team, which speaks volumes to the kind of fight that Durk is preparing. Findling is infamous for the cases he has won and is not shy about discussing his victories with the media.

While Findling is certainly a great start, it appears as though Durk is trying to beef up his defense. When it comes to high-profile hip-hop cases, there is no one more respected than Brian Steel right now.

Of course, Steel is the man who helped free Young Thug. His work during the YSL Trial was highly regarded as nothing short of masterful. There had been rumblings that he would join Durk's legal team, but now, it appears as though his interest in the case is all but confirmed.

Brian Steel Could Be Lil Durk's Lawyer Soon

According to Kurrco and various sources like Complex, it appears as though Steel has officially filed paperwork to become one of Durk's lawyers. Interestingly enough, Steel is not an additional body. Instead, he is replacing another attorney.

The attorney in question has not been named at this time. Regardless, the addition of Steel to this case certainly makes things more interesting. Steel and Findling will be forming a super team of sorts. This could have major implications for how this case plays out and whether or not Durk can come away unscathed.