Lil Durk murder for hire
Lil Durk Case Takes A Turn As Young Thug's Infamous Lawyer Joins The Fight
Lil Durk is facing a tough murder-for-hire case, and now, it appears as though he is about to get himself one of the best lawyers around.
By
Alexander Cole
March 09, 2026