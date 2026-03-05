Lil Durk is still awaiting his fate inside the MDC in Los Angeles. It's been a grueling year and change for the Chicago rapper since being arrested in October 2024 for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. But even though he's facing the potential outcome of life in prison, one of his kids were trying to cheer him up.

That's what we are to assume anyway based on this clip caught by Live Bitez. The video is of The Voice's oldest daughter Bella, whom he shares with ex-partner Nicole Covone. She explains to her viewers that she's going to pull the "PC Unit" prank on him during their jail call.

For those who don't know, the PC unit is a sector inside a jail for people who need extra protection from the general inmates. It's typically used for higher profile offenders. However, it could also just be for those who have specific concerns for their safety.

After explaining to Durk that she's got a friend who's in a similar situation with her dad, Bella tells him that she told this schoolmate that he was in this PC unit.

When Is Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Bella eventually told him it was prank, which got a good laugh out of him. However, he did confirm that he's not in protective custody. "PC is protective custody. That’s when you scared to be on the floor with regular people. I ain’t in no PC, girl," he half-joked.

Overall, though, fans see this as a pretty wholesome moment between daughter and daddy. "Wow that’s a good dad," one Instagram user replied. [Laughing emoji] He's so chill," another writes.

However, some feel there's a time and place for quips like this. "Durk in the Feds fightin for his life and she on the internet playing," an X user pens. A second adds, "Baby girl you supposed to wait till he beat the case that man life on the line he ain’t tryna play that game rn."

Either way, it sounds like Lil Durk is doing what he can to be strong and be there for his kids.