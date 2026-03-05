Congresswoman Drags Jay-Z Into Epstein Files Investigation

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.
Jay-Z was named in a lone document from the Epstein files, and now, Nancy Mace is looking to have him participate in the investigation.

A few weeks ago, Jay-Z's name was mentioned in a lone document from the Epstein Files. If you remember, Pusha T was also implicated in this document. However, it must be made clear that the allegations made in the document were completely unverified.

When the Epstein investigation first started, there was a hotline that people could call with anonymous tips. Each phone call was recorded, transcribed, and turned into a document. That is exactly what happened in this particular instance, and it led to Pusha T and Jay-Z's inclusion in the files. The allegations against them were never followed up on.

Despite this, it appears as though Congresswoman Nancy Mace is looking to have Jay-Z testify as the Epstein investigation persists. This past week, Hillary and Bill Clinton were deposed. Now, Nancy Mace wants dozens more to testify, including the hip-hop mogul.

"Mr. Chairman, this is a solid start. The Oversight Committee, however, needs to bring in more individuals to more thoroughly continue the Epstein investigation," Mace wrote. "Here is my initial list - including your 7 - but not including those already deposed."

Nancy Mace Attempts To Summon Jay-Z

In the list below, you can see numerous high-profile names. Among them are Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z). Whether or not any of these people are summoned to testify, is something that still very much remains to be seen.

"Heywood Allen (Woody)
Peter Attia
Doug Band
Stephen Kevin Bannon
Ehud Barak (foreign national)
Gwendolyn Beck
Harry Beller
Leon David Black
Richard Charles Nicholas Branson (foreign national)
Børge Brende (foreign national)
William Joseph Burns
Shawn Carter
Deepak Chopra
Maurene Comey
Alan Morton Dershowitz
Glenn Russell Dubin
Sarah Margaret Ferguson (foreign national)
Kevin Spacey Fowler
William Henry Gates III
Lesley Groff
Susan Hamblin
Reid Garrett Hoffman
Victoria Houses (foreign national)
Darren Indyke
Sarah Kellen
Richard Kahn
Tigran Khachatrian
David Seth Kotkin (also known as David Copperfield)
Terje Larsen (foreign national)
Nadia Marcinkova
Peter Mendelson
George Mitchell
Svetlana Pozhidaeva (foreign national)
David Rodgers
Kathryn H. Ruemmler
Adriana Ross
Timothy Routch
Daniel Siad
James Edward Staley
Lawrence Henry Summers
Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr.
Theodore William Waitt
Early Wayne
Harvey Weinstein"

Once again, the allegations against Jay-Z were never followed up on. Furthermore, his name was not mentioned in one of Epstein's infamous e-mails. Instead, he was named in an unverified allegation stemming from a hotline.

It is also interesting that Pusha T was not part of Nancy Mace's list, despite the fact that he and Jay-Z are named in the exact same document. Perhaps one could make the argument that Mace is trying to be shocking by naming the most recognizable names who appear in the files, regardless of the veracity of the claims against them.

This continues to be a complicated story, and we will certainly be keeping tabs on it.

