Meek Mill Draws Attention After Praising Bill Clinton's Epstein Deposition Lawyer

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Musical artist Meek Mill during the second quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Clinton was on camera for the Epstein depositions, and his lawyer Cheryl Mills caught the attention of Meek Mill.

Meek Mill is someone who always seems to go viral with what he says on social media. More often than not, it feels like fans are piling on a bit. No matter what he does or says, you can be sure that there will be some criticism. Most of the time, it simply isn't warranted.

On Monday, Meek garnered some attention for something that some fans won't be super enthusiastic about, given the sensitive nature of the topic at hand. Of course, we are talking about the Epstein Files.

As part of the Epstein investigation, Bill and Hillary Clinton are being deposed. These depositions are being filmed and have been turned into a classic case of political theater. With that in mind, the recent deposition involving Bill Clinton has been going viral for a few reasons.

One of those reasons involves his long-time attorney, Cheryl Mills. Mills has decades of experience under her belt and was quite vocal during the deposition. For those who were unfamiliar, her command of the law was impressive, and it certainly piqued the curiosity of Meek Mill.

Meek Mill with Praise for Cheryl Mills

"I want her to be my lawyer. What is her name?" Meek asked. "Seriously." There were some who found it odd that Meek Mill didn't know who Cheryl Mills was to begin with. You can't really blame him for that. People don't carry around encyclopedias on former Presidential attorneys everywhere they go.

Others were a bit surprised that Meek would want to associate with an attorney who is defending Bill Clinton amid the Epstein situation. Whatever the case may be, this is yet another example of how Meek cannot seem to win when it comes to public perception.

Whatever the case may be, the Epstein situation remains one of the biggest stories in the world. Although the war in Iran has taken precedence, there are still folks who are zeroed in on Epstein. Overall, it is a rough story, albeit one that must be told.

