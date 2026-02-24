Meek Mill Reveals The Truth Behind Infamous Bunny Hopping Video

A couple of years ago, footage of Meek Mill doing "bunny hops" for Michael Rubin on a tennis court surfaced online. The video quickly went viral and raised questions about what exactly was going on. Now, the Philly-born performer has taken to Twitter/X to set the record straight, making it clear that it wasn't what trolls have made it out to be.

"They clipped me doing bunny hops and acted as if a billionaire made me do something against me moral codes from a lost bet," he wrote. "That was a 'clip' I bought them billionaires around the culture where millions was made in the rap industry many artist that's the clip!"

This isn't the first time Meek has addressed the infamous clip, however. In 2024, he also provided fans with some clarification. According to him, he was simply showing Rubin a game he and other inmates used to play when he was in prison.

Michael Rubin Addresses Meek Mill Rumors

“This a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hops when they loss because it was too hostile for money," he tweeted. “This be us!!! Ima get Rubin to bunny hop for me okay lol ima teach him d thang hop!”

Rubin discussed the video and subsequent rumors during an appearance on The Breakfast Club later that year. “When I see the narrative of, a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to... Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f*ck cares?" Rubin began.