Meek Mill Goes Off About Today’s Overproduced “Bubblegum Rap”

Meek Mill is one rapper who never hesitates to speak his mind online, even if what he says sparks backlash. He did just that earlier this week, when he took to X to share his thoughts on what he referred to as "bubblegum rap." According to him, it can't hold a candle to his style of music, which prioritizes authenticity and raw storytelling.

"That bubble gum rap sh*t not gone work when that organic sh*t hit them streets!" he wrote. "If your song has no meaning we not listening, f*ck that marketing budget lol."

Of course, Meek's tweet sparked a discussion in his replies, as other social media users shared their own thoughts on the matter. "Is this really about lyrical depth, or is it more about the industrys obsession with trends? While meaningful lyrics are crucial, we cant ignore how marketing shapes whats heard," one user writes. "Real talk, Meek! Authenticity always wins. The streets crave substance," someone else insists.

Meek Mill Detained

Meek's post comes just a few weeks after he ran into some unexpected trouble outside of a Halloween party in New York City. Reportedly, police removed him from his car and put him in handcuffs in front of a large crowd of onlookers. Shortly after, he hopped online to call them out, making it clear that he thought the ordeal was completely unnecessary.

"They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the s**t out of me in nyc !" he tweeted. "I'm not scared to go outside without a gun ... they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank. [...] They tryna get me ........"