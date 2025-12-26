Keefe D Wants Court To Throw Out Evidence In Tupac Murder Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 228 Views
Keffe D Court Throw Out Evidence Tupac Murder Case Hip Hop News
Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 1996. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, also referred to as Keffe D, recently had his trial for Tupac Shakur's murder delayed due to overwhelming evidence.

The murder of Tupac Shakur remains one of the biggest mysteries in hip-hop, but we might get answers soon. There has reportedly been a big development in the case of the man accused of orchestrating 2Pac's murder, Duane "Keefe D" Davis. He has also been referred to as Keffe D.

Per this new report from CBS8, Davis' legal team filed a motion on Monday (December 22) to exclude certain bits of evidence from the upcoming trial. This motion refers to what police seized during a nighttime raid on his home in Henderson, Nevada. Defense attorneys claimed that this search was illegal. Specifically, Keefe D's lawyer Robert Draskovich reportedly argued that officials violated his client's civil rights during the July 2023 raid due to an insufficiently justified search warrant.

"When officers obtain nighttime authorization through bad faith, courts agree suppression is appropriate,” the motion in Clark County District Court stated. "Bad faith is evident from the face of the affidavit supporting the search warrant. [...] First, the court unwittingly relied on a misleading portrait of Davis as a dangerous drug dealer. When in fact, his drug convictions were [25] years old. He was a [60]-year-old retired cancer survivor that had lived quietly in the same Henderson home for nearly a decade. Second, the court overlooked the case-specific urgency or safety concerns Nevada law requires to justify nighttime searches. [It accepted] instead generic safety theories that would apply to virtually any search of any home."

Read More: Keefe D Claims Diddy Allegedly Placed A $1 Million Hit On Tupac

Is Keefe D Still In Jail?
Entertainment: Tupac Shakur
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas District Attorney Steve Wolfson reportedly spoke about the alleged evidence against Keefe D. "This is an important case,” he reportedly stated at a press conference. “We wanted to make sure we get it right, we wanted to make sure we had legally admissible evidence. We wanted to make sure that we felt comfortable that we had sufficient legal evidence. If you’re going to charge a person with murder, he has a right to believe that the system would only bring charges if there was sufficient legal evidence."

Keefe D's currently serving a prison sentence for fighting an inmate while awaiting his murder trial. It will take place in August 2026.

Read More: Keefe D's Legal Team Working On Tupac Murder Trial Documentary

