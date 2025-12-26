HoneyKomb Brazy has been enjoying his time being back in society after an abbreviated prison sentence. However, the Alabama rapper is worrying some folks after going nuclear on a handful of hip-hop figures. Caught by No Jumper, the Cash Money signee took to his Instagram Story to give Big Bank, Moneybagg Yo, and Finesse2tymes a piece of his mind.
He went after Bank first, calling him out for allegedly canceling an interview they had planned. "One thing about them atl n**ahs they gone stick together. Big bank don't even want to do the interview no more [two laughing emojis]. I'm thinking big unk was a real one that boy hit my phone like ay man I fuk with u respect wat u standin on but these my ppl [four laughing emojis]."
HoneyKomb adds, "im like wat the helly that's yo celly all g. So I went to no jumper but u disappointed me. I can't even call u OG no more."
This has us wondering if Bank decided to axe their alleged chat over Brazy denouncing the "f*ck the streets" campaign that 21 Savage has been leading. He went on a spirited rant a few days ago per SAY CHEESE.
Does HoneyKomb Brazy Have Beef With Finesse2tymes?
After that, HoneyKomb Brazy targeted the first of two Memphis natives, Moneybagg. "N @moneybaggyo yo ahh ain't teach a n**ah shht about the Feds [three laughing emojis]. Pooh came home n drop one song n explained more about the Feds then yo whole tape."
It's unclear why HoneyKomb is going after the SPEAK NOW artist as of now, but maybe we will get a response sooner than later.
Last on his list was Finesse2tymes, who he's had his issues with while he was dealing with his legal troubles. "@1finesse2tymes u laughing at wat i said bout bag. Boy straighten that rumor up. tf u on. I'm fins just get off the net cause I see wats goin on fr. Im the last real n**ah left," he declares.
In 2024, HoneyKomb accused Finesse of snitching on him during his federal firearm possession case. That one landed him a 30-month sentence. However, he wound up getting out much earlier following the ruling in February of this year.
HoneyKomb did walk back his statements, but it seems their feud is back on.