HoneyKomb Brazy has been enjoying his time being back in society after an abbreviated prison sentence. However, the Alabama rapper is worrying some folks after going nuclear on a handful of hip-hop figures. Caught by No Jumper, the Cash Money signee took to his Instagram Story to give Big Bank, Moneybagg Yo, and Finesse2tymes a piece of his mind.

He went after Bank first, calling him out for allegedly canceling an interview they had planned. "One thing about them atl n**ahs they gone stick together. Big bank don't even want to do the interview no more [two laughing emojis]. I'm thinking big unk was a real one that boy hit my phone like ay man I fuk with u respect wat u standin on but these my ppl [four laughing emojis]."

HoneyKomb adds, "im like wat the helly that's yo celly all g. So I went to no jumper but u disappointed me. I can't even call u OG no more."

This has us wondering if Bank decided to axe their alleged chat over Brazy denouncing the "f*ck the streets" campaign that 21 Savage has been leading. He went on a spirited rant a few days ago per SAY CHEESE.

Does HoneyKomb Brazy Have Beef With Finesse2tymes?

After that, HoneyKomb Brazy targeted the first of two Memphis natives, Moneybagg. "N @moneybaggyo yo ahh ain't teach a n**ah shht about the Feds [three laughing emojis]. Pooh came home n drop one song n explained more about the Feds then yo whole tape."

It's unclear why HoneyKomb is going after the SPEAK NOW artist as of now, but maybe we will get a response sooner than later.

Last on his list was Finesse2tymes, who he's had his issues with while he was dealing with his legal troubles. "@1finesse2tymes u laughing at wat i said bout bag. Boy straighten that rumor up. tf u on. I'm fins just get off the net cause I see wats goin on fr. Im the last real n**ah left," he declares.

In 2024, HoneyKomb accused Finesse of snitching on him during his federal firearm possession case. That one landed him a 30-month sentence. However, he wound up getting out much earlier following the ruling in February of this year.