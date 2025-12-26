HoneyKomb Brazy Sounds Off On Big Bank, Moneybag Yo & Finesse2tymes

BY Zachary Horvath 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot_26-12-2025_14045_x.com
Image via HoneyKomb Brazy on X
HoneyKomb Brazy and Finesse2tymes have had their ups and downs but MoneyBagg Yo and Big Bank are new adversaries for the rapper.

HoneyKomb Brazy has been enjoying his time being back in society after an abbreviated prison sentence. However, the Alabama rapper is worrying some folks after going nuclear on a handful of hip-hop figures. Caught by No Jumper, the Cash Money signee took to his Instagram Story to give Big Bank, Moneybagg Yo, and Finesse2tymes a piece of his mind.

He went after Bank first, calling him out for allegedly canceling an interview they had planned. "One thing about them atl n**ahs they gone stick together. Big bank don't even want to do the interview no more [two laughing emojis]. I'm thinking big unk was a real one that boy hit my phone like ay man I fuk with u respect wat u standin on but these my ppl [four laughing emojis]."

HoneyKomb adds, "im like wat the helly that's yo celly all g. So I went to no jumper but u disappointed me. I can't even call u OG no more."

This has us wondering if Bank decided to axe their alleged chat over Brazy denouncing the "f*ck the streets" campaign that 21 Savage has been leading. He went on a spirited rant a few days ago per SAY CHEESE.

Read More: 21 Savage "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?" Review

Does HoneyKomb Brazy Have Beef With Finesse2tymes?

After that, HoneyKomb Brazy targeted the first of two Memphis natives, Moneybagg. "N @moneybaggyo yo ahh ain't teach a n**ah shht about the Feds [three laughing emojis]. Pooh came home n drop one song n explained more about the Feds then yo whole tape."

It's unclear why HoneyKomb is going after the SPEAK NOW artist as of now, but maybe we will get a response sooner than later.

Last on his list was Finesse2tymes, who he's had his issues with while he was dealing with his legal troubles. "@1finesse2tymes u laughing at wat i said bout bag. Boy straighten that rumor up. tf u on. I'm fins just get off the net cause I see wats goin on fr. Im the last real n**ah left," he declares.

In 2024, HoneyKomb accused Finesse of snitching on him during his federal firearm possession case. That one landed him a 30-month sentence. However, he wound up getting out much earlier following the ruling in February of this year.

HoneyKomb did walk back his statements, but it seems their feud is back on.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
honeykomb brazy Music HoneyKomb Brazy Receives Sentence Over Firearm Possession Case 1.8K
HoneyKomb Brazy J Prince Jr Apology Hip Hop News Music HoneyKomb Brazy Issues An Apology To J. Prince Jr. 4.6K
HNHH Music HoneyKomb Brazy Drops Finesse2tymes Snitching Allegations, Revealed To Be Subject Of FBI Surveillance 7.1K
HoneyKomb Brazy Music HoneyKomb Brazy Released From Prison After Federal Gun Case 4.3K
Comments 0